Popular city pastor Wilson Bugembe has denied allegations that he told former presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine to chill and concede defeat against president Yoweri Museveni in the recently concluded elections.

The rumor saw pastor Wilson Bugembe on the receiving end of all kinds of insults from Bobi Wine and NUP fans and followers.

While speaking to NBS TV, Bugembe stressed how he has tried so much not to involve himself in politics and never to go political at any moment.

He also disclosed how he was shocked to wake up to insults on social media following accusations that he had no clue about.

The gospel singer also said that he has never said anything bad about Bobi Wine and that the accusations against him were just framed.

He maintained his innocence pointing out how whoever it is that set him up must be a very happy person since he accomplished his objective.