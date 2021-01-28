Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz, real name Nasibu Abdul Juma Issack, has his mother’s name tattooed on his body.

For some, tattoos are merely just another design on their bodies to compliment their beauty. For others, there is a broader significance to the tattoos.

My body is my journal, and my tattoos are my story. Johnny Depp

Diamond Platnumz and his mother Sanura ‘Sandra’ Kasimu

As for one of the best Tanzanian singers Diamond Platnumz, the tattoos on his body seem to have both significance and they do make him look cool.

We surely cannot tell how many tattoos the Jeje singer has inked on his body but there’s one that he finds a bit more significant.

It is the calligraphy tattoo of his mother’s name “Sandra” on his left hand.

In photos shared on social media on Wednesday, the Wasafi Classic Baby CEO, looking suave in a suit, makes it a point shows off the tattoo

