Singer Hajara Namukwaya alias Spice Diana claims that fellow artists are investing so much just to see her crumble in the entertainment industry.

The Source Management singer raised alarm after coming across statements on social media rallying her fans and followers to boycott her music.

While speaking in an interview with Radio 4, Spice disclosed that the boycott statements were started by a section of artists who want to see her fail.

Read Also: Starqt Awards boss Stella Nankya having suicidal thoughts after burst up with Spice Diana in SA

She, however, declined to mention the said artistes by name, assuring her fans of how she knows each and everyone behind the boycott rally.

She went ahead to assure those who are fighting her that fans won’t boycott her because she is blessed by God.