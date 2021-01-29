Singer Diamond Platnumz is on the spot again after a woman who claims that he impregnated her found herself stranded at the Likoni police station, Kenya after efforts to reach him proved futile.

As reported by local Kenyan website (Pulse Live Kenya), Elizabeth Nafula from Eldoret, Kenya alleges that the WCB boss sired her daughter back in 2016 after a one-night stand.

Nafula, through a video, narrates that at the time, she was working as a a receptionist at 64 Resort and Restaurant.

She mentioned that she was headed to Tanzania to see the Jeje hit-maker, after her 2017 trip to Tandale failed to bore fruits.

“Kufika Kisutu Kotini tukakosa mtu, wakachukua files wakaweka na kusema Diamond hapatikani. Nikapelekwa Embassy ya Kenya na wakachuku hizo files na kusiema kwa kuwa Diamond Hapatikani, wakachukua hatua ya kunirudisha nyumbani. So nikalipiwa na Embassy mpak nyumbani so kuanzia hapo nimekuwa na hali nguma maana sina mahali pa kukaa na watotio na sina mtu wakutegemea.

“…Mimi sina kazi nategemea house maid ndo nilishe mtoto, sina wazazi, so juzi Maisha ikawa ngumu…nikachukua mtoto wangu niende nikumbeshe wale kesi yangu ilifika wapi. Nikapanda gari had Mombasa, na sasa sijafanikiwa kufika mahali wako juu transport iliisha,” Elizabeth Nafula.

She noted that she had camped at the police station for more than four days due to lack of transport to go back to Eldoret.

Nafula travelled to Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania in search of Chibu Dangote in 2017 but unfortunately she did not manage to see the singer.

Reports indicate that she was hosted by Diamond’s mother for some time before was kicked out after saying Diamond was the father to her daughter.

Following the incident, the lady camped outside Chibu’s house with claims that he had failed to take parental responsibility for a child he got with her.

She later disappeared from the limelight until the a few days ago when sberesurfaced resurfaced in Likoni with the same claims.

She had in a past interview contradicted her statement that Diamond sired her baby, when she alleged that the baby was sired by fellow singer Ali Kiba.