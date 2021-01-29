Bruno K and Daddy Andre have teamed up on a brand new song “Omuwala” and released the music video.

The song makes an entry to the increasing 2021 releases as one of the trademark collaborations Andre has continued to impress as artist and producer.

Copyrighted to 2021 Black Market Records, the “Omuwala” video depicts three men challenging a woman – who goes back to her exes – over her ways.

Bruno K and Andre execute fine intros before growing into the smooth runs with warm lyrics. The duo also exchange turns along Andre’s beats.

Watch the music video directed by Benson Pro here;