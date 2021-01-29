Presidential Advisor on Ghetto Affairs Mark Bugembe, commonly known as Buchaman, is again on the spot for severely assaulting and making off with a rasta’s dreadlocks.

The attack on the rastafari whose name we are yet to establish that took place on 5th January 2021 after Buchaman invited him to attend a party/press-conference at his base.

When it clocked around 2pm, Buchaman served his buddies with eats but having finished feasting on a heavy buffet, he dosed off and only returned to his senses while on a sick bed with a bruised face, fractured leg, and his dreadlocks trimmed off by Buchaman and his other friends.

After being thumped to pulp, he reported the case at Katwe Police Station but the police has not yet summoned Buchaman on any charges.

One of Buchaman’s old friends with whom they left Firebase bitterly spoke out his mind saying that he feels ashamed by his acts as the discipline that he had while still with Bobi Wine evaporated since he left him.

They, however, promised that they won’t let Buchaman walk freely without getting justice for their friend as they decried his acts saying that he now acts unruly.

Last year, Buchaman was also involved another fight scandal when a video clip made rounds on social media as he was beating local rapper Fred Giriya alias Rocky Giant.