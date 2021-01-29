The words “You have a big voice” are some of the usual that radio host and emcee Deedan Muyira gets on a daily but now, her identity is being thrown in the mix.

For her bubbly character and lovable personality, Miss Deedan has been able to win over the hearts of so many entertainment lovers across East Africa.

Her deep voice, for a woman, always strikes hard the minute you hear her speak. It’s something she too is proud of.

The Sanyu FM Breakfast show presenter is such a beauty to look at. “Legs for days…” men are often caught speaking of her.

She is also crushed on by fellow women…well, the latest one has no idea that she is indeed a fellow female.

Miss Deedan, through a tweet on Thursday, revealed how a certain female called in to her show and complimented her looks.

The caller believes that Deedan is “handsome” and “hopes she looks like Canary Mugume”. She also wants to buy ‘him’ a car.

Bambi a caller was so happy to get through our studio line but believes I am HANDSOME and hopes I look like Canary Mugume, she wants to buy me a car… should I tell her I AM HANDSOME and a doppelganger to Canary? But is my voice that deep? Miss Deedan

We’ll let you give Deedan the appropriate advice. We have failed! As you do, however, NBS TV news anchor Canary Mugume has offered to pick the car.