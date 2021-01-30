City socialite Shanitah Namuyimbwa alias Bad Black has revealed that she is preparing to walk down the aisle with her lover very soon.

The mother of four opened up about her plans of settling down with the love of her life during a live Facebook video on her account.

Bad Black who was seen in romance with her lover in bed went on to disclose that she is willing and ready to get married so that she stops hoping from one man to another.

She furthermore revealed that she is willing to settle with the guy she was romancing with reasoning that they have been together for two years.

She, however, didn’t give clear details of when and where she plans to hold her wedding ceremony from and the dates but we will keep you in the know when more updates surface.