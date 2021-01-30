Former Spark TV Koona host, Rwamiti Miles has lashed out at Dembe FM’s Talk N Talk show music critic Jenkins Mukasa for mocking him after he lost the Hoima East Parliamentary seat in the recently concluded 2021 general elections.

Rwamiti who seemed unhappy with Jenkins Mukasa’s recent mocking remarks about his loss in the Hoima MP race suggested that the plus-sized music analyst needs to check into the hospital to carry out surgery on his body.

He went ahead to sting the music critic saying that he also needs to hit the gym so as to reduce his size and get his body in shape in order for him to have some proper thinking and analysis about issues that move the nation.

Rwamiti Miles furthermore sent striking comments to Jenkins hinting at how he needs to improve his diet reasoning that he feeds very poorly adding it to the reasons he thinks why he is at the size he obtains.

Jenkins and the Talk N Talk crew need to go for surgery. Those are the people who are even distorting and destroying the industry. Jenkins needs to also check to the gym and get his body in shape. He should even improve on his diet because he feeds poorly and then return to discuss important issues. Rwamiti Miles

