Ugandan talented R&B singer Allan ‘Toniks’ Ampaire releases a brand new love song titled ‘My Miss’.

On ‘My Miss’, Allan Toniks sings about how his lover left him in illusion and how much he misses her and wants her back.

The audio was produced by Daddy Andre and it is comprised of smoothly flowing beats which will easily infected any R&B music lover’s mind.

Toniks reveals that plans to shoot the visuals to the song are underway and we shall have it on our screens very soon.

Listen to it here: