Bad Black issues apology to her followers following a Facebook live video in which she appeared having a raunchy moment with her boyfriend.

On Saturday morning, socialite Shanitah Namuyimbwa recorded a live video on Facebook while naked in bed with her boyfriend Asha.

In the video, they appeared to be having slow coitus as Bad Black kept on making adult sounds whilst reading the funny comments from her followers.

In the same video Bad Black revealed that she is now ready to settle down and get married to her boyfriend.

Most people in the comments sections wondered why she would do such a things. Others simply enjoyed the moment.

A few critics pointed out that it was inappropriate, even for Bad Black, to record a video having sex with Asha.

The usually unapologetic Bad Black later posted an apology, regretting any inconvenience caused by the live video. She also deleted the video, and later the apology itself.