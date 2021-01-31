Former Presidential Press Secretary, Joseph Tamale Mirundi believes that his son Tamale Mirundi Junior kissed Sheila Don Zella because publicity has now affected his nerves.

Tamale Mirundi made the statement following the photos of his son kissing with the socialite, also a mother of four, Sheilah Nadege a.k.a Don Zella.

He further reasoned that since his son joined the National Unity Platform party that is led by Bobi Wine, he became drunk on publicity and found himself pulling off such indecent gestures against the family’s norms.

Tamale Mirundi Junior lost in the vagaries of Don Zella’s love

The motor-mouthed senior journalist sternly warned Don Zella to back off his son saying that he will flog her if he ever meets her again making love with his son.

Tamale Mirundi went ahead to reveal his plans of flying his son out of the country for studies abroad so that he never falls victim of such incidents again.