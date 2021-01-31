UK based Ugandan model Eva Apio has procured land to construct a youth centre for her new foundation.

After launching it in early July of 2020, the Eva Apio Foundation project kicked off with a goal of catering for the unique needs of Uganda/African youth.

Made this baby for my youth back home. I got saved and i wanna save the youth too. Link in my bio pic.twitter.com/CtkhWZRFcO — Evss (@evssofficial_) July 11, 2020

With less than a year since reaching that milestone, Eva revealed on Twitter how she managed to procure land for a new facility.

Read Also: Eva Apio returns to Uganda with charity for street children

“Finally secured land in Uganda to build my youth centre. Thank you everyone who donated!” she tweeted.

Finally secured land in Uganda to build my youth centre . Thank you everyone who donated! — Evss (@evssofficial_) January 29, 2021

The money she used to find the land was collected via a gofundme campaign.

The 20-year-old says she didn’t want to return to Uganda “without a purpose or solution to some problems that touch” her “heart.”

Didn’t wanna go back home without a purpose or solution to some problems that touch my heart. Growing up with children who had to walk miles for water or food. Who had to live with abusers didn’t sit right with me. Eva apio foundation is here and i couldn’t be happier — Evss (@evssofficial_) July 11, 2020

Over £5,000 has been raised with the aim of providing “a happy, caring stimulating and user-friendly environment where young people will interact with and learn from each other.”