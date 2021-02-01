Outspoken city socialite Shanitah Namuyimbwa alias Bad Black came out publicly and stated that she has never had sex with singer Moses Ssali a.k.a Bebe Cool.

The mother of four opened up on the matter during a live Facebook video on Saturday as she was clearing the air about previously being attacked by the Wire Wire singer.

She went on to narrate how Bebe showed her his manhood and even stole her money. She said that she decided to spill the tea the moment he called her broke.