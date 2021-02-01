Outspoken city socialite Shanitah Namuyimbwa alias Bad Black came out publicly and stated that she has never had sex with singer Moses Ssali a.k.a Bebe Cool.
The mother of four opened up on the matter during a live Facebook video on Saturday as she was clearing the air about previously being attacked by the Wire Wire singer.
She went on to narrate how Bebe showed her his manhood and even stole her money. She said that she decided to spill the tea the moment he called her broke.
In my life I can never forget Bebe Cool. But do you know that in real life I never had coitus with Bebe Cool. He has never f**ked me. We didn’t f**k. It is just that these social media people quote me wrong about what I tried to mean.
When Bebe Cool attacked and insulted me because he said that I can no longer even afford Shs10k in my pockets. But that Bebe Cool you see is a smart wire. He even stole my money. He, thereafter, showed me his dick and narrated how he was shot and that’s where I lost memory. But he has never f**ked me.Bad Black