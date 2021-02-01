Fille Mutoni has revealed that she does not own a Facebook page and is only on Instagram currently.

Singer Fille Mutoni is not happy at all with whoever is using her name to communicate with her fans on Facebook.

The ‘Sabula’ singer has been absent musically while battling drug abuse which saw her in and out of rehabilitation in recent months.

The most recent rumors that we heard about her is that she returned in the country after a short holiday in Rwanda.

It is not clear yet whether she has been in studio recording new music for her fans but her latest rant could point in the direction of a possible comeback.

Through her official Instagram account, the sweet-voiced singer urged her fans to unfollow any Facebook page opened in her names.

Please tell a friend to tell a friend that I have no Facebook page! This person claiming to be FILLEOFFICIAL is not me. Unfollow please!! Fille on Instagram

The songstress is not the first local artiste to fall victim of impersonation. Others have also had their pages hacked by unknown people.