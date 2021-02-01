Weasel Manizo, real name Douglas Mayanja, confirms that he is set to release a brand new collaboration with Tanzanian singers Rayvanny and Mbosso.

The remaining half of the Radio and Weasel crew continues to keep the Goodlyfe legacy alive with more music projects this year.

His next song will be a remix of their 2008 hit song Zuena which was the duo’s taunting message to Bebe Cool’s wife at the time when they were at loggerheads with the Gagamel chief.

Radio and Weasel

The song, which several of the duo’s fans consider their breakthrough song across East Africa, came off the Nakudata album.

Raymond Shaban Mwakyusa a.k.a Rayvanny and Joseph Kulumgi a.k.a Mbosso are both from Wasafi Classic Baby.

Read Also: Weasel vows to relocate to Tanzania if Chameleone fails to win Lord Mayor seat

A collaboration between Weasel and WCB’s Rayvanny and Mbosso will undoubtedly help the longstanding sojah of the Goodlyfe crew to “keep the fire burning”.

Rayvanny

Rayvanny has already included it on the list (track 15) of his new 22 track music album dubbed Sound From Africa.

The self-styled Badmind Killer also confirmed that the collaboration with Wasafi boys is a reality and is indeed lined up for release.

Yes, it is true. I have a collaboration with Rayvanny. We are making a collabo of the Zuena track. The song will be ready soon. Weasel

The song is expected to drop early this week and we shall be reviewing it right here for you.