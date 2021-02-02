Self-proclaimed King Herself Cindy Sanyu has, at last, revealed the standard fee that she charges for any artiste who wants a collaboration with her.

Speaking in an interview, Cindy Sanyu disclosed that her management team set up a standard fee of Shs 5m that they usually charge any artist in need of a collabo.

She added that it usually depends on the situation to work with an artist after holding discussions about how to push the project and other needs required for her brand to feature on that particular song.

If you have a buddy who wants to work with me you can always reach out to us but we usually have a standard fee which is Shs 5M for working on a collabo. But it usually depends on the situation to work with the artist and then we sit down and discuss about it. Cindy Sanyu

Cindy Sanyu furthermore reasoned that she usually charges for a collabo because it involves a lot of things like pushing the project and if it seems to be too long the terms can’t be the same.

She also reasoned that when she hooks up someone on a collabo, she makes sure that she gives it her whole as it is the main reason why she doesn’t usually do a lot of collaborations adding that when they turn out to be very many, she could end up not minding about them because of limited time.