Local rapper Gravity Omutujju has challenged fellow artists Jose Chameleone, King Saha, Eddy Kenzo, and Bobi Wine saying that he is better than them when it comes to speaking good English.

The Ekyakuzala Kyekilikuta rapper dared fellow artists during a radio interview on Galaxy FM on Monday.

Among the artists that he believes do not speak the Queen’s language perfectly are Eddy Kenzo, King Saha, and Jose Chameleone.

Gravity is pretty sure that none of them can challenge him if they are put up for a challenge.

He also maintained that despite Jose Chameleone having improved on his fluency in English during the recently concluded 2021 Kampala Lord Mayoral race, he is still better than him.

Putting aside debates and augments Eddy Kenzo can’t speak the kind of English that I speak. King Saha can’t also dare me when it comes to speaking good English. He doesn’t know English. He can’t also challenge me. And when it comes to Jose Chameleone, I left him way far many miles behind me. In fact, he has just learnt and improved his spoken during the election period as he was running for the Kampala Lord Mayoral seat. Gravity Omutujju

The Trouble Tabu Entertainment boss added that he also doubts former National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Bobi Wine’s fluency in English saying that back then he used to speak Luganda-English and patois.