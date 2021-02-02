Off Rayvanny’s new album dubbed Sound From Africa is the ‘Zuena’ remix featuring Weasel Manizo and Mbosso.

In 2008, as fresh artistes on the scene, Radio (RIP), and Weasel had early beef with a couple of already established artistes including Bebe Cool.

The originality of their beef was not clearly stated but according to those close to the duo, Bebe’s wife enjoyed Mowzey Radio’s music so much.

To mock Bebe, Radio and Weasel hit studio and recorded a new song dubbed ‘Zuena’. It is one of the duo’s first hit songs.

It seemed to annoy the Gagamel chief and a full-blown battle ensued. It actually later turned physical and then a music battle show ‘Battle Of Champions’ was staged in December 2013.

Radio and Weasel at the Battle of Champions in December 2013

Fast-foward to today; Mowzey Radio is no more, but his legacy and music prowess lives on amongst several music lovers across East Africa.

His music partner Weasel Manizo vowed to keep the Goodlyfe legacy going and he has done so quite amazingly.

Together with the Wasafi Classic Baby boys; Rayvanny and Mbosso, Weasel remixes the ‘Zuena ‘ track.

It comes as track 15 off Rayvanny’s 22-track Sound From Africa album which is already available of pre-order.

Listen to the remix below: