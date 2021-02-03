A bit of extra attention, glitches of flirtation and constant communication on social media between Ang3lina and Bigtril has fans questioning their intentions for each other.

Parte After Parte hitmaker Rowland Raymond Kaiza a.k.a Bigtril and UK-based Ugandan singer, songwriter and producer Angela Nabuufu a.k.a Ang3lina could be more than just friends.

Despite constant reminders by Ang3lina that Bigtril is just a longtime friend, recent social media activity has had fans read between the lines and settle for the unconfirmed fact that they could be lovers.

On Tuesday, Ang3lina shared a post on Facebook with the caption; “He forgave me.” In the comments, she added, “Walai you guys are powerful, he saw all your DMS. Love you all. I’m in a good mood today…”

Several of her fans stormed the comments section questioning whether the man in question was Bigtril.

Others only cared to share her happiness as they often mentioned how Bigtril and her make a good couple.

A few other comments had females questioning why a woman would bow down and beg man for anything.

Take a look at some of that fans’ reactions below:









It is not the first time that the two artistes have been faced with similar rumors. Needless to say, they both never really squash the possibility.

Whatever the truth holds, the future will tell. We concur that they make such a good couple though, and…WHAT A TIMING!