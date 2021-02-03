Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson confirms the arrest of 45 people during a midnight raid carried out at singer Mathias Walukagga’s home in Nsangi.

According to a statement released by police, they were tipped off by their informants about a group of people who had gathered at Mathias Walukagga’s home.

The standing COVID-19 guidelines bar huge gatherings in one place as a way to reduce the spread of the disease.

The Kadongo kamu singer managed to sense danger as police swang in action. He ran and hid in his house during a raid carried out at midnight at his house in Nsangi.

Walukaga wasn’t arrested since upon seeing the officers ran inside his house. The suspects are being processed and will be arraigned in courts of law at any time. Luke Owoyesigyire

Police reveals that the singer managed to escape the arrest but 45 other suspects were rounded up and are being held at Nateete Police station on allegations of doing negligent acts likely to spread an infection of a disease.

Police in Nsangi have today 03.02.2021 at around 12am carried out an operation at the home of Mathias Walukaga located in Maya Sub County Wakiso District.



At least 45 suspects , most of them residents of Kawempe Division were arrested.https://t.co/ShI2PrIFXi — Uganda Police Force (@PoliceUg) February 3, 2021

Mathias Walukaga has been directly involved in the country’s politics, often backing the different opposition leaders.

He is currently contesting for the Kyengera Town Coucil Mayoral seat on the NUP card in elections that are ongoing around the country today.

This also comes at a time when there are several reports of numerous arrests of civilians by security forces.