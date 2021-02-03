Singer Spice Diana, real name Hajara Namukwaya, has refuted rumors that have been circulating claiming that she is set to gift late singer Mowzey Radio’s mother with a brand new ride.

The Source Management Entertainment singer trashed the reports through a phone call during an interview on Galaxy FM as she opened up about her plans of paying a visit to the Mowzey Radio’s family.

During the interview, Spice Diana narrated how she is set to gift the family with some basic household items and that she decided to do so because Radio was very close to her, always sharing light moments together.

Spice Diana’s move of extending her generous heart to the late Mowzey Radio’s family comes in a period where the nation is paying tribute and celebrating three years since his death.

The late Mowzey Radio breathed his last on February 1st 2018 at Case Clinic after spending two weeks while bedridden following severe head injuries sustained during a bar brawl in Entebbe.