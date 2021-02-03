Photos of Bobi Wine’s wife Barbie Itungo Kyagulanyi checking out at Entebbe Airport made their way onto social media on Tuesday.

The wife to the leading opposition candidate in the recently concluded presidential elections exited the country, USA-bound to join her family.

Bobi Wine’s children left the country early in January before the country went to the ballot on 14th January 2021.

The singer-cum-politician explained that his family was nolonger safe in the country after receiving numerous threats pointing at physically harming them.

Barbie and Bobi having a light moment with their chldren

As we near the election, I received credible information from sources within the system of plans by the regime to cause physical harm to them! Bobi Wine

After the elections, Bobi Wine and his wife were held under house arrest for over a week court issued an order for the security personnel to vacate his home in Magere.

Read Also: We slept in turns – Barbie Kyagulanyi opens up about being confined in their house

On Monday night, Barbie left the country aboard Qatar Airways and she joined her four children and other relatives in USA.

Bobi Wine’s Wife Barbie Joins Family in USA



Barbie Itungo Kyagulanyi, the wife to National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine has also flown to USA.



Barbie on Monday night flew out of the country from Entebbe International Airport pic.twitter.com/fxN6nXKRU4 — stay hungry stay foolish (@JimmyEriclevi) February 2, 2021

Barbie’s sister and her husband are in the US army and they live in Texas. They must be in safe hands, we believe.

Bobi Wine’s family now joins Chameleone’s family in the USA with the Leone Island boss also planning his way out for a two months break.