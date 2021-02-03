Singer Geosteady, real name Hassan Kigozi, believes that there is a group of badminded people fighting hard to put him down.

The past five months are some that Hassan Kigozi will live to remember for lots of tears and maybe, a ray of self realisation.

The singer, who recently converted to Islam, believes that there are some people who are heavily invested in frustrating his progress.

Through a subtweet on one of our tweets which hinted on how Bad Black talked about his private matters, the Blackman Entertainment singer expressed his worries.

“I pity bad minds behind this! You’all fighting to put me down but Inshallah! Don’t pretend to post me you rather leave it thanks,” Geosteady tweeted on Wednesday.

It is not yet clear who the said ‘badminds’ are but there have bern rumors of a full-blown fued between the singer and Galaxy FM presenter Henry Arinitwe a.k.a Mr. Henrie.

Mr. Henrie is the current boyfriend to Prima Kardashi who is Geosteady’s ex-lover and babymama.