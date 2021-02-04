Former Kampala Lord Mayoral aspirant Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone’s mother Proscovia Musoke has blamed her son’s failure to beat the incumbent Lord Mayor Ssalongo Erias Lukwago on being denied the National Unity Platform flag.

The mother to other renown singers gave her opinion about her son’s loss in the Kampala Lord Mayoral race while speaking in an interview on BSS TV’s Round About gossip show.

Before speaking out her mind, Chameleone’s mother disclosed how her son shared with her his interests in running for the Kampala Mayoral seat earlier on.

She added that he made up his mind with the inspiration when Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine won the Kyadondo East MP seat and also showed interest in running for the top office in the country.

Chameleone shared with me, way long ago, his plans of contesting for the Kampala Lord Mayoral race..sometime back when he was still dropping many musical hits. He, however, let it go just like that. But when he saw his brother Bobi Wine making it in the political life, he got inspired and made up his mind to contest for the position. Mrs. Proscovia Musoke Mayanja

Jose Chameleone’s mother went on to narrate that having been inspired by Bobi Wine, Chameleone decided to join him but was hurt when he was denied the opportunity to carry the party’s flag in the race and he chose to contest independently.

Mrs. Proscovia Musoke also revealed that she felt really annoyed when her son was denied the party’s flag but had nothing to do about it.

She also noted that she thinks Chameleone has the potential to steer and bring about development in the city center.