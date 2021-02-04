Popular comedienne Maama Sam, real name Nakitto Lydia, the wife and acting partner to comedian Taata Sam is filled with joy having been declared the Woman Councillor in Nansana following local government elections which were held on Wednesday 3rd February, 2021.

Maama Sam beat her competitors in the race with a big difference to emerge the victor and she is ready to serve the people of Nansana Division West 11A and 11B as their councillor.

Maama Sam managed to scoop the resounding victory despite being denied the National Unity Platform (NUP) flag in the elections where the party has performed extremely very well from the parliamentary level.

As she prepares to be sworn anytime from now, let’s congratulate her upon her success in the elections. Congratulations Maama Sam!