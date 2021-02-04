On Wednesday, Bad Black and her fiance Asha hit the tattoo parlour and permanently inked each other name on their bodies.

“It will end in tears,” is what is mostly said about celebrity relationships but Bad Black, real name Namuyimbwa Shanitah, seems on a one way course of proving the statement wrong.

Through her Snapchat, the controversial socialite always shares the joy of her relationship with Asha almost on a daily basis.

On Wednesday, they took it to the next level as they inked each other’s name on their chests.

Asha had the name “Namuyimbwa” inked on the left side of his chest while Bad Black wrote, “My love Asha” on her upper chest, right close to her heart.

Take a look at the photos below:

This comes a few days after Bad Black revealing that she is in preparations of walking down the aisle with her young lover Asha.

Alas, true love exists. Or does it? Time will tell.