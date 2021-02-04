Kokode, real name Hassan Sseruwu, and Yahboy, real name Fred Tumwesigye, have high hopes in their recently released collaboration dubbed ‘Omuwala’.

Signed to the CHF Records music label, the young promising talents have decided to actively take on music as a career as singers.

The two teenagers are popularly known as dancers in the famous Triplets Ghetto Kids group which has waved the Ugandan flag at the global stage.

Kokode

Read Also: Ghetto Kids link up with Master KG and Sheebah on a new music project



“We used to sing but we never released our songs. After realizing that we can make difference in the music industry by mixing our singing and dancing talent, we decided to start singing because we know that we can take it further in singing and dancing,” Kokode and Yahboy reveal.

‘Omuwala’ is their first officially released project and they have several other songs lined up for release in coming months as they look forwards to taking their position in the ranks of Ugandan music.

The two lads confide in the hope that Omuwala can open doors for them in their new careers as singers.

We think this song has opened the doors in the new industry. Everyone listening to it likes it so we hope it’s the breakthrough for us in the music industry. Kokode and Yahboy

The audio was produced by Baby Beats and the visuals were directed by Alidina. Their dance strokes are quite a sight. Take a gaze: