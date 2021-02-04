Through a tweet, MTV Base Africa communicated that the 2021 MAMA Awards are being postponed to another date to be communicated.

With just about two weeks to go to the MAMA Award Kampala 2021, MTV Base Africa decided to push the prestigious awards further.

The awards which were scheduled to happen in Kampala, Uganda on 20th February 2021, had been heavily marred by criticism.

The criticism was mostly characterised by their timing with several people questioning why the awards were being held at a time when the host nation is going through tough times.

Douglas Lwanga, Sheebah Karungi and Bebe Cool at the launch of the 2021 MAMA awards

It should be noted that Uganda went to the ballot on 14th January 2021 and several citizens within the country have been revealing how unsafe it is for the awards to be hosted amidst the security turmoil.

According to Jeffrey Smith – a founding director of Vanguard Africa, “influential artists have written to Viacom execs (who run MTV) asking that they reconsider, warning that they risk tarnishing the org’s name,” he wrote in a tweet in January.

Smith, activists and several Ugandans felt the violence and human rights abuses before the disputed 2021 General elections should be addressed before encouraging tourism in the country.

Many local artists as well backed the thought that the awards shouldn’t happen this year and their prayer was answered.

The awards that were organised by Uganda Tourism Board will have to wait longer after the communication passed by MTV Base on Thursday afternoon.