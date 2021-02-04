Kandongo kamu singer Mathias Walukagga won the Kyengera Town Council Mayoral seat in local government elections held on Wednesday 3rd February 2021.

The Bizibu Family singer contested for the mayoral seat in Kyengera Town Council on the NUP card in elections concluded on Wednesday.

He was announced the winner that same evening as his fans, followers and renown politicians congratulated him upon the registered success.

Prior to the milestone, Walukagga narrowly survived being arrested by police who carried out a raid at his home on Tuesday night.

About the raid on Walukagga’s home

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire confirmed the arrest of 45 people during a midnight raid carried out at singer Mathias Walukagga’s home in Nsangi on Wednesday 3rd February 2021.

According to a statement released by police, they were tipped off by their informants about a group of people who had gathered at Mathias Walukagga’s home.

The Kadongo kamu singer managed to sense danger as police swang in action. He ran and hid in his house during a raid, escaping the arrest.