Wycliff Tugume a.k.a Ykee Benda is considering stepping down as Uganda Musicians Association president after about 5 months in the position.

Mpaka Records CEO Ykee Benda and Cinderella Sanyu Muyonjo were officially sworn in as the new President and Vice President of the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) respectively on 8th September 2020.

The pair were legally sworn in at a ceremony held at Mestil Hotel, Nsambya as the outgoing leaders handed over the respective offices to the incoming.

Since being sworn in, Ykee Benda’s leadership has faced a lot of challenges and criticism from musicians, fans and other stakeholders.

In a statement released through his official Twitter account, Ykee notes that after three months of deep thought and advice from the people he trusts, he will be stepping down soon.

I will be stepping down soon as President of UMA as I will communicate through my PR. After 3 months of deep thought and advise from the people I trust. They need someone else. Ykee Benda

The nature of communication leaves room of doubt especially because the tweet was made by an admin of the Twitter handle and not Ykee himself.

In recent days, Ykee has come out and trashed statements made by the admin of his Twitter account and there could be a repeat of the same.

For now, however, several artistes and other stakeholders have began sharing their thoughts on Ykee’s possible step-down.

We’ll keep you updated on how this unfolds.