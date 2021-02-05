Pleas by those operating in the bar business for the Head of State to permit them resume business seem to be futile each day that passes by.

This is after President Yoweri Museveni maintained that their sector shall remain closed until the Covid-19 vaccine is secured.

President Museveni emphasized his point about bars on Thursday night while addressing the nation about the infectious disease and re-opening of schools.

Read Also: Gaetano and others arrested as Police and KCCA raids bars

The other sectors which are still closed like the bars, will be considered for opening when we get the vaccine. President Museveni

He went on to state that Uganda will get 3.5 million dozes from Covax facility and about 18 million dozes from India as vaccinations are believed to be issued out at the end of February or early March.

The vaccination process is intended to start with the health workers, security personnel, teachers, and the elders.