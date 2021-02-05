John Blaq and Chris Evans, two artistes with completely diverse music styles, link up on this brand new song dubbed ‘Sitidde’.

Slowly, the local music industry is getting back to normal after close to a year of uncertainty caused by Covid-19 and politics.

With the elections completed and Covid-19 restrictions slowly being lifted, musicians can get back to the drawing board and plan what’s best for their fans.

Chris Evans Kaweesi and John Blaq know they won’t need to waste any time and they link up on this brand new collaboration titled ‘Sitidde’.

This is one of the combinations not many people anticipated since the two artistes sing for totally different crowds.

On this project, however, they easily compliment each other’s styles to create good melody. The rich lyrics are also unmissable.

‘Sitidde’ is a Luganda word directly translated to mean ‘I haven’t feared’. The song was produced by Diggy Baur and Blackskin.

The visuals were directed by Darlington Kerenge of Zero One Media. Take a gaze below: