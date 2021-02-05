A Sheebah Karungi feat. Cindy Sanyu collaboration might appear an impossibility but according to the clues left by both artistes, it might soon become a reality.

From calling each other dummies in 2019 to appearing on the same set in 2021 – that is something not even your dreams would easily accommodate.

The beef between Sheebah Karungi and Cindy Sanyu has caused some heated exchanges but also facilitated some positive results including Cindy’s soldout Boom Party concert last year.

The two artistes have been at loggerheads for the past over two years but was all love lost? Maybe not.

Recent posts on social media by both artistes could point in the right direction of a collaboration..you read that right, a collaboration between Swagg Mama and The King Herself.

Cindy Sanyu (Photo: Gats MC)

On Thursday, on Instagram, Cindy shared a video of herself on set of a videoshoot in an abandoned house, somewhere in an unidentified hilly area.

In the caption, she revealed that she will be surprising her fans soon with a collaboration least expected of her.

“Work mode. I’m about to surprise y’all. Which Ugandan artistes do you think I will never collaborate with on a song?” Cindy questioned.

Read Also: Girls look up to Sheebah, she empowers them – Cindy credits nemesis

Well, the list is long. The comments on the post agree with us. But there is that one name that will come first to your mind…SHEEBAH!

On Friday morning, through her Instagram stories, Sheebah shared a short video of herself at a videoshoot, in a deserted scenery very much similar to Cindy’s.

Screenshot from Sheebah’s Instagram stories

Your guess is as good (or terrible) as ours although even the gods of possibilities themselves might be blindsided on this particular issue.

Despite hurling all sorts of insults at each other, music calms the heat down when they remember that it is a business and we could be in for some deep vibes soon.

We approached a few members close to Cindy’s camp and they trashed the possibility but why would they reveal such big news before the King Herself does?

Again, these are just clues and we could suck terribly at reading between the lines… BUT, what if we are right?

Such a big project that would be and we shall keep you updated on how it unfolds.