TV presenter and model Robin Kisti feels the postponement of the MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMA) was timely following a disputed Presidential election and violation of human rights.

According to Kisti, “politics matters” and the perpetrators of violence were served amidst a court challenges surrounding the polls.

Commenting on the matter via her Snapchat, Kisti said; “Let’s first clean house then we can invite guests. Now you know know politics matters! Thank you MTV for understanding #Weareremovingadictactor,” wrote.

Kisti’s views align with those of several Ugandans and activists who reacted positively to the news of the rescheduling of the awards.

She joins Pastor Martin Ssempa, several international stars and Jeffrey Smith who have called on MTV Base to reconsider going on with the awards.