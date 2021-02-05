Ugandan pastor Martin Ssempa has rejoiced at the postponement of the 2021 MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMA) following a cloud of controversy over the recently concluded General Elections.

Ssempa said “God works in mysterious ways!” while sharing a screenshot of the announcement on Twitter.

According to the anti-gay activist and the founder of the Makerere Community Church, the MAMA awards were being “used to spread pro- LGBTQ propaganda.”

“God works in mysterious ways! He has used #Firebase to fight #MtvBase .. After #nyegenyege and #Kampalacarnival noise has died down! We can now RECLAIM our independence monument which had been hijacked!,” he wrote on his Twitter page.

He added; “I am shocked to discover that the much touted @MTVBaseAfrica event which was cancelled due to #firebase Protesters …is also been used to spread pro- LGBTQ propaganda. Please @KagutaMuseveni can we permanently cancel this anti -#STRAIGHTNATION event?”

God works in mysterious ways! He has used #Firebase to fight #MtvBase .. After #nyegenyege and #Kampalacarnival noise has died down! We can now RECLAIM our independence monument which had been hijacked! pic.twitter.com/zrT3eaevG3 — Martin Ssempa (@martinssempa) February 4, 2021

Ssempa is renowned for opposing the separation of church and state and the use of condoms to prevent HIV contraction, and supports abstinence plus fidelity education in the fight against sexual diseases.

Ssempa claims to be leading a crusade to “kick sodomy out of Uganda, endorsing proposed legislation in Uganda that makes certain homosexual acts punishable by life in prison or, in some severe cases of rape, death.