The Buganda Road Magistrates Court has issued an arrest warrant to renown city pastor and proprietor of Empowerment Christian Church International Franklin Mondo Mugisha to answer charges related to obtaining money by false pretense and conspiracy.

The arrest warrant was issued to pastor Mondo by Grade One Magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu after a group of pastors under their umbrella body, Hands Across the World petitioned Lt. Col Edith Nakalema, the head of the State House Anti Corruption Unit, revealing that Mondo had used their group to con a number of people with promises that he would construct churches for the pastors, houses for the needy, and offer scholarships for needy children.

Basing on the reports, it is alleged that Pastor Mondo obtained money worth more than one billion Shillings from parents in the areas of Bombo, Luwero, Tororo, Iganga, Kaliro and Kampala between 2014 and 2020 all by false pretense.

Pastor Mondo is charged along with local gospel singer Margaret Kayima alias Nabbi Omukazi, Pastor Siraje Ssemanda, and Jimmy Arinaitwe, the Director of Hands Across the World Initiative Uganda Limited for defrauding a sum of 4.5 billion through false pretense.

On Thursday afternoon, Nabbi Omukazi was granted bail on one of the cases but the magistrate said she could not leave Kigo prison since she has two other pending cases.

The magistrate remanded Nabbi Omukazi together with her two other co-accused to Kigo prison until February 12, 2021.