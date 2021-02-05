Renown media personality and actor Patriko Mujuuka has expressed discontent towards how fellow media personality Andrew Kyamagero spoke ill of his political venture.

Patriko Mujjuka spoke his mind saying that the respect he had for Kyamagero declined having come across a video clip where the latter undermined his capability and the ground work which he had invested during his quest for the Nakifuma constituency MP seat.

The interview which Kyamagero conducted with Kasuku left Mujuuka with a sour taste in the mouth and he noted that he could do much better than he did.

Mujuuka believes that before Kyamagero made such disappointing statements, he should have first carried out research.

He also condemned critics mocking Miles Rwamiti’s loss in the Hoima East MP race saying it is a huge achievement for him since he gave it a try.