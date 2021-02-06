Comedinne Maama Sam, born Nakkito Lydia, has promised to serve Nansana residents diligently following her recent land slide victory as the Woman Councilor in the local government elections.

The renown comedienne and wife to comedian Taata Sam pledged to serve the people of Nansana Division West 2A and 2B as she was giving her victory speech in an interview on Spark TV while in company of her lover.

I thank the residents of Nansana 2A and 2B for voting and entrusting me with the role of being your woman councilor. I am going to serve, lobby, and work for you diligently because am a hard working woman. I promise that I can never let you down Maama Sam

Taata Sam also complimented Maama Sam saying she is a very good and trustworthy administrator who the people of Nansana are going to be delighted in for voting her.

While giving her victory speech, she also decried of the low voters turn up that she blamed on THE presidential results that were released by the Electoral Commission which demoralized the voters from participating the other elections.