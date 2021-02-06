Dembe FM’s Talk N Talk show critic Edward Ssendi has emphasized that Akuguzibwe Jacob alias DJ Jacob Omutuuze’s Bunamwaya Chairman LC III election win was a sham following the controversy that marred the elections.

Speaking in an interview on NBS TV UnCut show, Edward Ssendi maintained that DJ Jacob Omutuuze finished third adding that it is fortunate that a case was filled in courts of law to challenge DJ Jacob’s victory by NUP’s Bbaale Ferdinand who is believed to have won the seat.

According to results shared on Facebook, showed how NUP’s candidate Bbaale Ferdinand had garnered the highest votes, followed by NRM’s candidate then Jacob finished third.

DJ Jacob finished third. Good enough, a case has been filled to about his win. I beg that we talk after court has finished resolving the matter. Edward Ssendi

Kasuku also supplemented on Ssendi’s statements noting that DJ Jacob’s case is a very minor issue that doesn’t need much publicity reasoning that it is a waste of time.

DJ Jacob’s issue is very minor. The good is this that we are here and nothing is going to happen to us for that I can assure you. There is nothing new that has been said that we haven’t ever heard of. If people are out there on social media insulting Ssendi, Jenkins, and Kasuku and you think it is new, that is idiocy. Kasuku

