Ugandan singer Nina Kakunda, better known by stage name Nina Roz, is of the love tip that if lovers trust each other, it is totally uncalled for for them to always move as a pair everywhere they go.

The “Billboard- Kipande” singer tipped lovers as she was replying to a question in an interview as to why she is rarely seen with her better half Andrew Ojambo alias Daddy Andre in public most of the time.

If you trust, respect, and honor your love partner, it is unnecessary or uncalled for you to move with them everywhere. You might even make them feel uncomfortable. Nina Roz

The question was raised in reference to singer Rema Namakula who is usually seen posting her lover partner Dr. Hamza Ssebunya on social media and at times spotted at different parties and ceremonies while together.

Nina Roz, however, brushed it off saying that since she is not known for cheating on her partner, she finds it really uncomfortable for lovers to always hangout together all the time.

She went on to reason that the two don’t usually move around together because it is a sign of respect and also added how her love with Daddy Andre is not for showbiz but a match made in heaven.

She also heaped praise upon her lover revealing how she trusts in him very much adding that he mentored her to become the person she is now.