Singer Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone’s manager Bijou Fortunate has poured cold water about reports of their rumored split.

Bijou Fortunate refuted the allegations through an interview on Spark TV following viral social media posts that were indicating that the two had part company.

She trashed the rumors saying that since Chameleone and his public relations person Kagooro Stuart haven’t yet communicated any thing or issued her with a termination letter the rumors don’t hold water.

When asked about when she last talked to the singer, she said that it was during the Mayoral campaigns adding that when she receives her contract termination letter, she will adhere to it and move on with life.

The rumors circulated as Bijou Fortunate marked a year as Jose Chameleone’s manager ever since she was appointed early February 2020 at a function that was held at Sky Lounge as she replace Bassima Ogenze and Jackson Nkuke alias Mutima.