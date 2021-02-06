Outspoken media personality Isaac Daniel Katende alias Kasuku has also supported the postponement of the 2021 MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMAs) from being held in Uganda as the ceremony was scheduled to take place on February 20th.

The Spark TV and Dembe FM presenter supported the move by the MAMAs organizers to suspend the awards citing that the political climate in which the awards were to be hosted wasn’t conducive.

He went ahead to stress that the heads of Viacom put the boss of awards under pressure in a meeting that Jeffery Smith and Robert Amsterdam had with Bono until they succumbed to the request and postponed the event.

Douglas Lwanga, Sheebah Karungi and Bebe Cool at the launch of the 2021 MAMA awards

Kasuku furthermore hinted on how the MAMAs seemed like they were just being sneaked into the country after the government paid over 3 Million US Dollars and also wondered how were the local artistes going to benefit.

He also stressed as long as the Best Uganda Act category is left in this MAMAs edition, a local artist will walk away with an accolade from the event.

The MAMAs awards will be back and if they won’t return, we shall know by the end of next week. The sole reason as to why there not happening is political because the heads of Viacom put the organizers under pressure until they succumbed to it. Actually, those guys you see from Jeffery Smith and Robert Amsterdam met with Bono and asked him to suspend the ceremony. But to me I think it is a good move that the MAMAs are not happening. It seemed like we were just sneaking them into the country. I support it very much because some of reasons we were asking ourselves are how are local artistes going to gain. Kasuku

Kasuku has now joined Pastor Martin Ssempa and Robin Kisti in rejoicing over the postponement of the awards as the country still waits for further communication about what will happen next.

