Several of singer Cindy Sanyu’s fans believe she is about to add yet another life to her small family after she shared photo showing a bulged tummy.

For a couple of months now, speculations revolving around Cindy Sanyu being pregnant have been going on.

Since deciding to stay with her boyfriend Josel Okuyo Atiku Prynce, the rumor corridors have been filled with several rumors of them starting a family.

A photo posted on Cindy’s Instagram account shows her with a big tummy. Fans have been forced into thinking that she swallowed a live seed.

You cannot blame them because Cindy is one of those artistes that really takes care of her weight and looks so it just can’t have been a ‘bad belly day’…if that is a thing anyway.

Upon seeing the photo, fans rushed into congratulating the singer and her boyfriend upon the baking in the oven.

In recent times, Cindy has always trashed the pregnancy rumors and often she has been exonerated with tike telling the truth.

This time, she says she was only holding her breath during a photo and this photo might have been taken at a point when she decided to breathe.

Regardless, fans have already sent in their best of wishes and hope she can join Vinka soon as a nakawere as well.