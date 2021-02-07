Jose Chameleone’s second daughter, Alba Shyne Mayanja celebrated her ninth birthday on Saturday 6th February 2021.

At 41-years-old, Joseph Mayanja a.k.a Jose Chameleone is a proud father of six; Ayla, Abba, Alfa, Alba, Amma and Amani.

His second daughter Alba made nine years above the earth on Saturday and the musician-cum-politician couldn’t hide his joy.

Alba Shyne Mayanja

The proud father of six extended his birthday wishes to Alba through a heartwarming message shares on his social media pages.

My beautiful girl Alba Shyne Mayanja turns 9 on Monday 8th Feb. Oh how time is flying by so quickly! Happy Birthday my darling. Your kindness, gentleness, courage, and sweet nature light up our lives everyday. Happy Birthday Alba, Continue smiling,chasing your dreams and spreading happiness. We love you! Jose Chameleone

Alba Shyne Mayanja shares mostly her mother’s character; very straightforward despite coming off shy at times and she loves to always defend her brothers.

Such an adorable kid that is slowly moulding into a grown lady that should be able to share her goodness with the world.

Happy belated birthday Alba!