According to different sources close to Vinka, the songstress is still far from a return to the hectic music routine.

Veronica Luggya, commonly known as Vinka, has been a great addition to the local music industry since her breakthrough in 2017.

Formerly signed to Swangz Avenue, the singer boasts several hit songs under her name but recent months have been such a drought musically for her.

As you might already know, she gave birth to a bouncing baby girl a few weeks ago. This also comes after legalising her relationship with her man.

She has kept her distance away from the public eye and media as she starts her new lifestyle as a mother and someone’s bae.

In doing that, she has kept her fans yearning for more of her music. The sad news coming in is that she might even take a longer break.

According to those close to her, she will take off close to six months to attend to her duties as mother.

That means six months of no Vinka performances or public appearances but she must have songs in studio that could be released within those months.

We shall be waiting to see how she goes about the maternity leave and we’ll keep you updated. We wish her well.