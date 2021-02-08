Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine’s close allies Edward Ssebuufu a.k.a Eddie Mutwe, Ali Buken alias Nubian Li, and 34 others have been denied bail by the General Court Martial (GCM).

Eddie Mutwe, Nubian Li, and 34 others are set to return to court next week on Monday 15th February 2021 for further hearing of their bail applications.

The 36 suspects were denied bail after army prosecutors led by Capt. Ambrose Guma asked the General Court Martial not to do so after expressing security fears.

The good news is that 13 of their colleagues who were arrested in Kalangala have been granted bail on tough conditions including not traveling beyond Kampala.

Prosecution alleges that 49 suspects and others still at large on January 3, at Makerere Kavule Kigundu zone in Kampala district, were found in possession of four rounds of ammunition which is a monopoly of the defence forces.

Earlier, family members of the accused were denied access to the court. They decided to camp outside as they waited for the outcomes.

