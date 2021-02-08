In her new song dubbed ‘Owange’, rising singer Bena Alba showcases her creativity and lyricism. Watch the video here first.

Bena Alba, born Nalubega Bena on 6th June 1996 in Uganda, is an Afro-beat, Dancehall and RnB artiste.

She is a Ugandan recording artist and songwriter under FELIBANKS Management who often sings in Luganda and English.

She began her career in 2019, making a statement with the release of ‘Banonya’. In 2020, she dropped ‘Party Gyal’ with DJ Sirusziki.

Reserved as she might appear, Bena Alba draws inspiration from the fans’ admiration for her music. It is a fan base she looks forward to expanding.

She now adds this beautiful song (produced by Butar Magical at JahLive studios) to her growing career.

While not so much is known about Bena Alba yet, her vocal ability is on display backed with a performance expected of the big stars.

The video, directed by JP Mboira of Frontlane visuals, is as well a pleasure for your eyes with such a creative script.

It features renown model Vamiah Khalid who Bena Alba portrays as her lover. Take a gaze:

