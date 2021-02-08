Deejay Crim, real name Agaba George Cream, is ready to shake the tables in the hip hop industry with his new song ‘Rap Storm’.

Like the title goes, Rap Storm (produced by Nexo Beats) is a song dedicated to the good cause of the rap and hip hop genre.

Deejay Crim, an artiste who has extensively showcased his vast talents in the music business, goes hard in the lyrics.

The celebrated rapper, deejay, producer, and TV presenter raps about how the rap game has lost it and the players need to pull up their socks.

Crim does mention a few names of the rappers he believes need improvement and also gives credit to those that have impressed him with their craft.

The video, shot by Biko Visuals, is an exciting pick. It is one that you really gotta watch to appreciate Crim the rapper.

It was shot on different scenes within Kampala and Zez Bilangilangi makes an appearance. The dancers as well provide quite more to gaze at.