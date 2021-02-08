Local rapper Wabuyu Gereson a.k.a Gravity Omutujju advised fellow singers to invest wisely as he showed off his second house nearing completion in Buziga.

In August 2020, Gravity held his head high above his competitors as he purchased a brand new Toyota Landcruiser VX.

On Sunday evening, the father of two continued to show why he has always preached to fellow celebrities to invest wisely as he showed off his new house.

The house located in Buziga still awaits completion but most of the work has been done. The rapper revealed that it is his second house.

In an Instagram post, Gravity urged his fans and fellow celebrities to invest and rather not just blow up their money.

“You should invest, it’s good. Don’t blow up your money. My second house in Buziga,” Gravity captioned photos of himself seated infront of his asset.

Congratulations to you Gravity! Good advice too.